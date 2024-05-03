Ghanaian televangelist and philanthropist Dr Lawrence Tetteh has revealed in an interview what dancehall artiste Shatta Wale did on a flight to London with former President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking with Kafui Dey on GTV morning show, he revealed that he was on a flight one time with Shatta Wale and the former president en route to London when the musician approached him.

According to him, the dancehall artiste told him he had made some bad comments about John Dramani Mahama during his time in office and since the former President is on the same flight he wants to apologize to him.

He continued that together with Shatta Wale they walked to the former President and Shatta Wale went on his knees to beg for forgiveness.

The Preacher went on to say that, John Mahama told Shatta Wale he had no problem with him and had forgiven him long ago.

Dr Lawrence Tetteh said he was moved by Shatta Wale’s gestures and even recorded the whole thing on his phone which he promised to share with the host.

Watch the video below: