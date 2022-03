- Advertisement -

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has reportedly lost his beloved stepmother to the cold hands of death.

According to reports, the unfortunate incident is reported to have happened Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Shatta Wale’s Stepmother who was married to his father Mr. Nii Armah Mensah reportedly passed away in their home at Korlegono.

Shatta Wale had a close relationship with his stepmother than his real mother as he spent most of his childhood in his father’s house.