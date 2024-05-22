For some days now, a verified Shatta Wale handle on X formerly known as Twitter has been passing and making some statement on the app.

Since the issue of Medikal and Shatta Wale came up, the account has been posting and sharing some information regarding the issue.

While some people disclosed that the said handle isn’t Shatta Wale’s handle, others are of the view that that was his handle because the account is verified.

The management of the musician has released a statement in regard to the account.

It stated that their artiste has no X account and all the accounts on that platform are just fake and run by imposters.

The statement asks that people disregard all information or statements from those accounts.

Read the statement below: