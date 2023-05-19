Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Ghanaian musicians Shatta Wale and Medikal from sources are allegedly on the watchlist of Interpol as they investigate more into the case of socialite Hajia4Real.

According to rich young man Ibrah Wan, the two top musicians are on the radar of Interpol following their involvement in Hajia4Real fraudulent activities.

He went ahead that the two people are likely to be picked up soon by the US authorities to face the law courts.

He posted: “Medikal and Shatta Wale be picked by interpol as they have been implicated in Hajia4real’s alleged $2 million scam.”

Though Ibrah Wan is noted of spewing rubbish on social media when there is a trending issue many people believe that he seems to know more about what he is saying because he has been involved before.

In another development, the Deputy Manager at the FIC, Shaun Henry Osei said his agency is collaborating with INTERPOL and the FBI to investigate all persons found in Hajia4Reall’s circles.

He said: “Obviously she’s not going to be working alone, she’s going to be working in a network. The evidence that you have access to will actually lead you to be able to find out who her greater network is and obviously, if you find her greater network, by instincts you will want to look at those people because then they become persons of interest.”

