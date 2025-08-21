Shatta Wale finally meets his bail conditions

Self-styled African dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has finally met his bail conditions.

Yesterday, the ‘On God’ hitmaker was detained by EOCO after an invitation to assist in ongoing investigations concerning his infamous yellow Lamborghini Urus.

In a statement issued on Thursday, August 21, EOCO disclosed that Shatta Wale has been unable to provide credible proof of ownership or lawful acquisition of the luxury vehicle.

According to the agency, the musician admitted during questioning that he purchased the car “from the Street” and suggested that the seller might have been someone called “ZAK,” who allegedly reached out to him via WhatsApp.

However, Shatta Wale reportedly told investigators that he does not know the individual’s true identity and no longer has the WhatsApp contact used for the transaction.

EOCO further stated that the artist failed to produce any sales receipts or transfer documents to substantiate ownership.

The only paperwork in his possession is a customs declaration form, which carries the name of Nana Kwabena Amuah, who’s also currently serving a jail sentence in the US.

Fortunately for Shatta Wale, he has been able to meet the GHS 10 million plus 2 sureties bail condition, granting his release.

