Shatta Wale Might Be A G@y But I Am Not- Andy Dosty

Media personality, Andy Dosty has spoken for the first time after his reunion with dancehall enigma, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, aka Shatta Wale.

This occurred on whilst speaking on his usual show on Hitz Fm which Gh Page monitored.

During the program, Kwame Dadzie interrogated Andy Dosty about his reunion with the controversial and self-acclaimed dancehall king.

In his reply, Andy Dosty disclosed that he feels okay about his reconciliation with Shatta Wale, adding that he has been playing and listening to his songs so, he will continue to do that.

When interrogated about Shatta Wale’s hug to him, Andy Dosty said that “Maybe he is a g@y but i am not”.