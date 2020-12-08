- Advertisement -

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has in a new video mocked incumbent Members of Parliament who has lost their seat in parliament.

According to Shatta Wale, he has been finding it difficult to move away from his television due to the way the results are trickling in by the minute.

He went on to add that whoever is declared the winner of the election whether John Dramani Mahama or Nana Addo should know who will work for them when they come into power.

The ‘Gringo’ hitmaker went on to say from the way things are going, he suspects the presidential candidates of the two biggest parties are having a serious headache.

Watch the video below:

The EC has announced that it would be declaring the outcome of the results this evening from the Accra International Conference Center.