Shatta Wale Mocks Sarkodie & Stonebwoy After Arrival of His New Car

After the arrival of his new Rolls Royce Cullinan from the United States, Shatta Wale has become a topic of online discussion.

Shatta Wale has proven beyond doubt that he is not a “Settings man” as his rival, Stonebwoy has made many Ghanaians believe.

Announcing the arrival of his new Rolls Royce Cullinan car, Shatta Wale decided to subtly fire shots at both Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

The musician took to his official X, formerly Twitter page, and posted his new car to let all and sundry know that indeed, it was not a bluff when he said he had added a new car to his fleet of cars.

Shatta captioned his post, indicating that he is above all the musicians in Ghana.