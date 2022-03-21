- Advertisement -

Actor Clement Bonny known in the entertainment industry as Mr Beautiful has revealed that both Shatta Wale and his mother are ingrates.

According to the actor on United Showbiz hosted by Afia Schwarzenegger, Shatta Wale’s mother didn’t do well by coming out publicly to disgrace his son in the media space.

He revealed that the Dancehall musician used to take care of his mother in the past and even bought her a car to help her.

Mr Beautiful didn’t end there as he took a swipe at Shatta Wale for failing to cater for his mother’s accommodation when she has been the one who took care of him since childhood.

Watch the video below:

Shatta Wale and his mother were recently in the news after Mama Elsie came out to beg Ghanaians to help her pay for her rent since her landlord was evicting her for failing to pay her rent.

Some Ghanaians went on social media to bash Shatta Wale for always bragging about having money but can’t take care of his own mother which they believe is a big disgrace to him.