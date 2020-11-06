Only Shatta Wale’s mouth is bigger than Akufo Addo – Kwadwo Sheldon jabs Bulldog

Kwadwo Sheldon has blasted Bulldog saying that he must be on some cheap weed to say that Shatta Wale is bigger than president Nana Akufo-Addo.

The blogger who was upset by this claim from Bulldog (Shatta Wale’s Manager) further stated that Shatta Wale has nothing on him that can be compared to the president unless his mouth.

According to Kwadwo Sheldon, the only thing that Shatta Wale has that is bigger than Nana Akufo-Addo is his mouth, so Bulldog should get that straight.

“How can you make a preposterous statement? The president of the country, Shatta Wale is more popular than Akufo-Addo?, Are you crazy?” Sheldon questioned Bulldog.

He again added, ” the only thing big on Shatta Wale wey ebi bigger than Akufo-Addo is the mouth. Apart from that nothing”.

He made these statements in a Vlog he posted on his new YouTube account not long ago.

This comes after Bulldog earlier this week in an interview on Okay FM said Shatta Wale is bigger than Nana Akufo-Addo.

”Shatta Wale is bigger than Nana Akufo-Addo…in terms of popularity. What we do as entertainment people or people on TV, we’re miles ahead of all these politicians.” Bulldog said during his interview.