Sadiq Abdulai Abu, the CEO of 3Music Networks, says dancehall artiste Shatta Wale’s credibility has dipped over the course of time thus, whatever he says is laced with lies and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

His comments come after a back and forth with Shatta Wale after claims by the latter that all the 11 awards he won at the 2019 edition of the 3Music Awards were rigged in his favour by the organisers and not based on merits.

Additionally, Shatta Wale had alleged that he sponsored the 3Music awards scheme that year with GHS100,000 in exchange for the plaques and that he would flush them down the toilet.

Although Sadiq has denied those claims, there are concerns the allegations can mar the reputation of the 3Music Awards.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Sadiq said Shatta Wale could not bring the 3Music Awards into disrepute because he was not credible.

“Anything coming from Shatta Wale should not be taken seriously because they are all not true. First of all, I never gave 11 awards to him because I had issues with Sarkodie or Stonebwoy.

“Secondly, Shatta Wale has never given me any GH¢100,000. Shatta Wale will never give me money to organise any awards,” he said.

Sadiq stated that he had never taken Shatta Wale seriously because of his track record.

“Shatta Wale is that guy who fights just anyone trying to outshine him. Look at what he said about Stonebwoy, Samini and Sarkodie when he had issues with them.

“The same person used unprintable words against Charterhouse and also the mother of his son. Why should I worry myself about such a person who would destroy you with lies,” he said.

According to Sadiq, the board of the 3Music Awards was dealing with the situation.

“Shatta Wale should tell the board how we gave him the 11 awards and the money he said he had given us. 3Music Awards is bigger than Shatta Wale and there is no way he can bring it down with his untruths,” he stated.