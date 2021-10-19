- Advertisement -

The father of Ghanaian dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has said the whereabouts of his son still remains a mystery following reports he has been shot and wounded by unknown assailants.

Shatta Capo made the claims moments after the Ghana Police released a statement announcing it has begun investigations into the reports that has triggered fear and panic among Ghanaians.

The Police however said it has contacted close friends and family of the musician and all of them claim not to have knowledge about his whereabouts.

In the late hours of Monday, October 19, 2021, news went rife that the artiste has been involved in a drive-by shooting and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

In a post sighted on his WhatsApp status by blogger, Attractive Mustapha, Shatta Capo indicated that his son is out of reach and all efforts to get to him have proven futile.

He however assured the general public, well-wishers and fans of the artiste to remain calm as efforts are being made to get to the bottom of the alleged shooting incident.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has broken his silence from his hideout, saying he would continue to be on the run until he knows the laws in Ghana are working.

According to him, a prophet made a threat on his life but the Ghana Police didn’t do anything about it and this has gotten him into a violent mood.

He added that he wouldn’t wait for the Police and other people to tell his fans and family that he has been shot and killed by some unknown persons.

Read his full statement below:

