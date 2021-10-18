- Advertisement -

The Ghana Police Service has reacted to the alleged gunshot attack on Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr aka Shatta Wale.

According to a post by Ghana Police Service on their official Facebook page, they have launched an investigation into the matter that has got Ghanaians worried.

Per their erudition, the Police has revealed that after contacting close friends and family of the musician, all of them claim not to know his whereabouts.

Again a team was dispatched to his house as part of the investigation process but he cannot be found in his home at East Legon.

The report further states that the Police have mounted a search for the Dancehall Musician at hospitals in Accra in the last few hours.

