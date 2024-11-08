Shatta Wale Only Barks On Social Media, He Cannot Do Anything Physically- Sally Mann

Controversial media personality, Sally Mann has revealed that dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale shouldn’t be taken seriously anytime he says he would hurt someone physically.

Sally Mann believes that neither Shatta Wale nor any other musician could meet someone physically and harass them, or, tell their staunch followers to harm someone.

Speaking on Joy TV during an interview Gh Page monitored, Sally Mann disclosed that Shatta Wale only barks on social media, but in reality, is a “fearo”.

This comes after the controversial media personality was asked if she sometimes does not feel scared for how she lambasts and criticizes the likes of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.

According to her, there has not been a day she got scared, and neither does she get tickled by the threats by Shatta Wale among others.

Sally Mann disclosed that the musicians, actors, and actresses in Ghana need the likes of her to criticize them and put them on the right path.