Shatta Wale opens up on why Shatta Michy didn’t attend his birthday party

- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale has in an interview on Zylofon FM spoke concerning Shatta Michy’s absence from his 36th birthday celebration.

Shatta Wale on October 17, threw an expensive star studded party in celebration of his 36th birthday.

Celebrities including Medikal, D. Black, Moesha, Hajia4Reall and a host of others were all present at the party.

Notably missing in action was Shatta’s ex-fiancee and baby mama, Michelle Diamond also known as Shatta Michy, and fans questioned why she didn’t show up on Shatta’ special day.

Michelle’s response to a fan who was disappointed she did not show revealed that she was not invited.

In a comment which read, “Don’t say what you don’t know. We don’t go where we aren’t invited”, Michy insinuated that she couldn’t have showed up to Shatta’s party when she wasn’t invited.

Her comments were taken up by media outlets as stories of how Shatta rudely left Michy out of his invitees to the party went all over.

Meanwhile, Shatta has in an interview with Sammy Flex expressed that these stories were baseless because he invited his ex.

According to him, Michy’ comments were misconstrued by the media because Michy had informed him she had other engagements scheduled for the day and she wasn’t going to make it.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Meanwhile, Shatta who was in the company of an entourage of women claimed that he was about to outdoor two female acts he had signed unto his label.

Again he addressed the confusion that came up after his Asaase Clash with Stonebwoy revealing that the latter got a little emotional along the way.

He added that initially, he was not in support of the idea of choosing a winner at the end of the clash because to him it was not a competition but business.

Apparently, Stonebwoy’s team pushed for a prize for the winner and quite ironically complained when he was awarded the winner’s prize.

However, he expressed that himself and Stonebwoy were still on good terms.