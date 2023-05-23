Shatta Wale ordered to apologize to Bulldog

- Advertisement -

Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale has been directed by the court to apologize to his former manager Lawrence Asiamah Hanson popularly known as Bulldog.

According to a report, the settlement stipulates that Bulldog must receive a formal apology.

With the out-of-court settlement of this lawsuit, a significant step in resolving the dispute between Shatta Wale and Bulldog has been made.

The public apology seeks to assuage the grievances raised throughout the court proceedings together with other mutually agreed-upon conditions.

The likelihood of future reconciliation between the two parties is increased by this new action.

The attorneys for the plaintiff and defendant will now focus on completing the terms of the settlement and making sure that both Shatta Wale and Bulldog can move on effectively.

Background

On March 7, the dancehall artiste through his lawyer requested the court to oblige them with an out-of-court settlement, which was granted.

But the parties failed to reach a settlement when they appeared in court on Tuesday, April 18.

Dr Justice Srem Sai, counsel for the Plaintiff (Bulldog), said negotiations have failed and the parties were back in court for its further directives.

But, counsel for Shatta Wale, Lawyer Selasie Atuwo said the will to settle the matter is mutual for both side but the issue was about the quantum of amount.

He, therefore, prayed for an adjournment to enable the parties try to settle the matter.

“The will to settle the case is there for both side but the issue now is about the quantum of amount. If we may be given a date to try to settle,” lawyer Selasie Atuwo told the court

The court presided over by Justice Joseph Adu Agyemang Owusu, while adjourning the case to May 16, urged them to try and settle the case before the next court sitting.