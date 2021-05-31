- Advertisement -

Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah known in the showbiz circles as Shatta Wale reportedly ordered his Nima thugs to attack constructors.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Shatta Wale was very infuriated when the constructors prevented him from using the road.

The road was temporarily blocked to commuters as it was under construction but the ‘Melissa’ hitmaker got furious when he was denied access.

According to reports, Shatta Wale called on his Nima boys to attack the construction workers for preventing him from using a road under construction.

In the video, Shatta Wale’s boys were seen beating up the constructors.

This viral video has received massive reactions from social media users, condemning Shatta Wale’s attitude.

Read some comments below;

prigyei9 wrote; “He dey humble himself for USA u come down a, u dey come fool”.

naa_atsweiii added; “When others are calling for government to work…others are against the little progress being made?”

chocolatevanillatrap commented; “He needs to be arrested and charged. And his guys as well. But u will see and hear same fix the country people say free him”.

bo4ourboi stated; “Shatta wale think he is above the law, like in another country like dem jail am+ that guy fit fine am huge amount of money!! Ghana law no dey work so I don’t blame him”.

steely_dan_2 added; “This is Ghana for you. Some get a little money and thinks he can treat people any kind of way and behave like his above the law. Nothing will come of this, which will make him even more arrogant. smh!!!”

Others also supported the musician’s actions.

chriskweku_morgan said; “Sia boys like what he for do….Them for make he pass…If president he no go pass ..meettteeewwwwww he be owna Street president ????????Shatta forever”.