Dancehall artiste and Shatta Movement boss Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale has announced that he will be having a concert for his fans very soon and it’s going to be free.

According to Shatta Wale, though the world is trying to find a solution to the coronavirus which has been declared as a global pandemic, he wants to give his fans scattered all around the world with a concert that would still keep their faith in God.

Because the President of Ghana Nana Akuffo Addo has banned all gatherings in the country, Shatta Wale revealed that he plans to hold this concert online with Youtube so all fans can join in and entertain themselves.

He shared: “FAITH CONCERT”

A concert to my fans around the globe Live on YOUTUBE to KEEP THE FAITH in these challenging times as humanity is faced with its extinction.

Believing that God will take us through this trying phase and knowing that we all count and can make an effort to stay safe as these daunting hours pass by. “FAITH CONCERT” will be transmitted live through all our social media handles. Dates will be announced soon.

KEEP THE FAITH IN GOD ALIVE. Be safe.

Love you all. ?? ?

