Pay me my $5k – Nigerian video director goes after Shatta Wale in a Rambo style

Famed Nigerian video director simply known in showbiz circles as Choppenson has called out Shatta Wale for refusing to pay him after rendering him his services.

In a self-made video, Choppenson asserted that the self-styled African dancehall king owes him $5k.

As alleged by Choppenson, Shatta Wale booked him for 3 days for his show in Tamale.

After the 3 days contract elapsed, Shatta Wale pleaded with him to extend his stay so that they work on other projects.

He accepted Shatta’s plea and stayed for the extra days because he has worked with Shatta Wale for years and even shit 13 music videos for him.

However, after fulfilling his part of the agreement, Shatta Wale and his team are playing hide and seek with him over the payment for the service he rendered to him.

As claimed by Choppenson, Shatta Wale initially promised to pay him $15k after charging $5K.

