The Jubilee Concert is one of several events scheduled to commemorate Adebayor’s retirement.

But the 40-year-old decided to delay his retirement celebration until June 2024, and he will now send off with a bang.

On June 19, a youth marathon and a special female football tournament will kick off Adebayor’s Jubilee celebrations.

The next big event would be a massive concert with Shatta Wale and other well-known artists scheduled to perform at the Stade de Kegue in Lome.

