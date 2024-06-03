type here...
Shatta Wale to perform at Adebayor’s retirement concert

By Qwame Benedict
Shatta Wale is set to perform at the retirement concert of Togolese footballer Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor in Togo in the coming weeks.

The Jubilee Concert is one of several events scheduled to commemorate Adebayor’s retirement.

But the 40-year-old decided to delay his retirement celebration until June 2024, and he will now send off with a bang.

On June 19, a youth marathon and a special female football tournament will kick off Adebayor’s Jubilee celebrations.

The next big event would be a massive concert with Shatta Wale and other well-known artists scheduled to perform at the Stade de Kegue in Lome.

Watch the video below:

