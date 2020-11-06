Dancehall act Shatta Wale has revealed that he plans to venture into politics when it comes calling in the near future but not now.

Shatta Wale who is currently in the Kumasi made this announcement in a radio interview on Luv Fm explained that politics isn’t something that you just wake up to join but it takes time and a good structure to make an impact.

He went on to say that when he finally enters into politics, he would deliver the youth from the wicked politicians whose only aim is to deceive people with big promises but when the are voted into power, they end up doing less.

Shatta Wale said: “You know politics comes with governance and I believe anyone who would want to go into that should be well structured. I really don’t see myself in politics in no time but if the need arises, for me to help to really protect the youth’s minds to project a certain type of mentality to another way of life why not”.

“That is what we are all facing because politicians come with their message and sometimes it looks so mouthwatering and you want to follow them, but people still complain”

“I believe the way I have been loyal to the street for years, if by God’s willing the need arise why not? I would try and help my country and be patriotic as I have always been”, he concluded.