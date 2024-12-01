Shatta Wale Promises To Give MC Portfolio 50k Cedis

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has made a promise to Kumasi based Master of Ceremonies, MC Portfolio.

Shatta Wale gifted the Master of Ceremonies 5k Ghana Cedis, despite the fact that the MC is affiliated to Stonebwoy, Shatta’s enemy.

This kind gesture from the musician has received a lot of comments from both industry players and the everyday Ghanaian.

Industry Players have asked why the MC would take a gift from Shatta Wale when he knows very well that he is affiliated to Stonebwoy.

In the heat of the argument, Shatta Wale has made a promise to MC Portfolio.

The musician took to his official Facebook page that he wishes to add 50k Ghana Cedis to the 5k he has already given to MC Portfolio.