Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale might soon come out from his hiding place after sharing on his social media that he is ready to present himself to the police.

The musician pulled a deadly publicity stunt yesterday that got people calling for his arrest.

Earlier today, he revealed the rationale behind what he did adding that he would continue to be on the run until he is convinced the laws of Ghana works.

According to him, the prophecy from Jesus Ahoufe got a toll on him but as usual Ghanaians and the police force never took the issue seriously.

Few hours after his post some personnel from the Ghana Police stormed the premises of Accra FM and arrested the preacher who was there for an interview.

Well, an alleged post from Shatta Wale from wherever he is hiding has reacted to the arrest of the preacher.

In this post, he stated that he is also supposed to be arrested for his actions now that the preacher has also been arrested.

He ended that he would soon present himself to the police to be arrested.

Shatta Wale posted: “If the pastor has been arrested then I need to be arrested too cuz that was what I wanted..Thank you GP. Reporting myself in a bit”

See screenshot below: