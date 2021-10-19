type here...
GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale promises to report himself to the police
Entertainment

Shatta Wale promises to report himself to the police

By Qwame Benedict
Shatta Wale promises to report himself to the police
Shatta Wale FI
- Advertisement -

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale might soon come out from his hiding place after sharing on his social media that he is ready to present himself to the police.

The musician pulled a deadly publicity stunt yesterday that got people calling for his arrest.

Earlier today, he revealed the rationale behind what he did adding that he would continue to be on the run until he is convinced the laws of Ghana works.

According to him, the prophecy from Jesus Ahoufe got a toll on him but as usual Ghanaians and the police force never took the issue seriously.

Few hours after his post some personnel from the Ghana Police stormed the premises of Accra FM and arrested the preacher who was there for an interview.

Well, an alleged post from Shatta Wale from wherever he is hiding has reacted to the arrest of the preacher.

In this post, he stated that he is also supposed to be arrested for his actions now that the preacher has also been arrested.

He ended that he would soon present himself to the police to be arrested.

Shatta Wale posted: “If the pastor has been arrested then I need to be arrested too cuz that was what I wanted..Thank you GP. Reporting myself in a bit”

See screenshot below:

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Accra
light rain
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
3.2mph
20 %
Tue
83 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
83 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News