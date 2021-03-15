Shatta Wale rants on social media after Burna Boy and Wizkid Grammy wins

- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale has gone on another social media rant and this time it comes after Burna Boy and Wizkid’s Grammy recognition.

The SM boss in a video has hit out at some stakeholders in the music industry who he claims are behind its shortcomings.

Shatta addressed a particular conversation on social media about the Ghanaian media protraying artists in the wrong light.

Known to be a live wire, Shatta slammed influencer Kwadwo Sheldon for blaming Ghana’s lack of recognition on the biggest stage on the subpar projects and mediocre songs in line with local trends that Ghanaian artistes put out.

Shatta mentioned that people like Sheldon who have made no significant contribution to the industry but criticism are the reason it is wrecked.

The Dancehall act clarified that his focus is to squeeze out every penny from every song he makes and to make financial strides with his craft and not to go chasing a Grammy.