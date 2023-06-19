Shatta Wale reacts as Yvonne Nelson reveals Sarkodie impregnated and forced her to abort it

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Self-styled African Dancehall king, Shatta Wale, has subtly reacted to Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie’s trending divorce saga.

In her new book ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’, she revealed that multiple award-winning rapper, Sarkodie impregnated her in 2010 and failed to take responsibility.

I HAD GONE FOR A PREGNANCY TEST TO CONFIRM WHAT BECOMES THE MOST OBVIOUS CONCLUSION FOR A SEXUALLY ACTIVE YOUNG WOMAN WHO MISSES HER MONTHLY FLOW. I WAS IN THE COMPANY OF KAREN. AND WHEN THE TEST RESULT WAS READY, I WASN’T STRONG ENOUGH TO OPEN IT. SHE DID AND DECLARED THE VERDICT.

“CHARLIE, IT DEY THERE!” SHE EXCLAIMED.

READ ALSO: Yvonne Nelson ‘exposes’ Sarkodie for impregnating and forcing her to abort it

ON AN ORDINARY DAY, I WOULD HAVE LAUGHED OUT LOUD AND THAT WOULD TRIGGER A STRING OF JOLLY CONVERSATIONS AND JOKES. BUT THIS WAS NO LAUGHING MATTER. IT WAS A GRIM PIECE OF INFORMATION THAT WAS CAPABLE OF TURNING MY WORLD UPSIDE DOWN. I WASN’T THE ONLY ONE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE SITUATION, SO I CALLED THE MAN WHOSE POTENT SEED HAD GERMINATED IN ME. HIS NAME IS MICHAEL OWUSU ADDO, A RENOWNED GHANAIAN MUSICIAN WHO IS BETTER KNOWN AS SARKODIE.

SARKODIE WAS A BUDDING MUSICIAN WITH THE POTENTIAL TO BECOME ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARTISTS IN GHANA AND BEYOND. AT THE TIME, HOWEVER, THE FUTURE LOOKED UNCERTAIN, AND HIS WAY THROUGH THE MAZE OF LIFE STILL APPEARED TOO FOGGY TO PREDICT. SUCCESS WAS NOT GUARANTEED. HE WAS STILL LIVING WITH HIS MOTHER AND WAS NOT READY TO CARRY A BURDEN WHILE HE WAS BEING CARRIED BY HIS MOTHER. “I WOULDN’T CALL WHAT HAD DEVELOPED BETWEEN US A SERIOUS RELATIONSHIP. I GRAVITATED TOWARD PEOPLE IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY. FOR THE LONGEST TIME IN MY LIFE, MUSIC WAS MY GETAWAY FROM ALL THE UNPLEASANT THINGS LIFE THREW AT ME. SO, I LIKED HIS TALENT. WE STARTED TALKING AND GOT CLOSE. CLOSER,” PARTS OF THE BOOK READ.

As captured in chapter 8 of her memoir launched on Sunday, June 18, 2023, the actress attempted to abort the baby by taking some concoctions from a colleague but to her dismay, the substance could not work as a test revealed she was still pregnant.

She took the decision to abort the baby because she is fatherless and was not did not expect to give birth to a child whose father had refused to accept responsibility.

“The first thing that hit me when he said no to keeping the pregnancy was my own life. I had grown up without a father in my life. I had often been reminded of how I had been borne by mistake.

Shatta Wale who has come across the story has sadly reacted to the whole revelation.

The ‘Bullet Proof’ hitmaker has shared a crying emoji on his Twitter timeline to show concern for the pain Yvonne endured about 13 years ago.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians lash Sarkodie for impregnating Yvonne Nelson and forcing her to abort it