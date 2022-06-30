- Advertisement -

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale real name Charles Nii Armah yesterday walked out of the Accra Circuit Court as a free man after the court charged him Ghc 2,000 or in default serve 3 months in jail.

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, the well-known musician entered a plea of guilty to the publication of false news.

Following a false accusation of a firearm incident, Shatta Wale was detained a few months ago.

He thanked his attorney, the judge, and the supporters in a statement following the case’s conclusion.

His full post reads “FREE AT LAST Being thankful and expressing gratitude is an important part of being happy in life. I wish to take this opportunity to say thank you to my Lawyer, Jerry, the Judge, Shatta Movement and the entire nation for the support through these trying times. #OnGod.”

