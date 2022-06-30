type here...
Shatta Wale reacts to his conviction by the court over his fake death

By Qwame Benedict
Shatta Wale pose with his lawyer in court after his release
Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale real name Charles Nii Armah yesterday walked out of the Accra Circuit Court as a free man after the court charged him Ghc 2,000 or in default serve 3 months in jail.

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, the well-known musician entered a plea of guilty to the publication of false news.

Following a false accusation of a firearm incident, Shatta Wale was detained a few months ago.

He thanked his attorney, the judge, and the supporters in a statement following the case’s conclusion.

Also Read: Shatta Wale fined GH¢2,000 after pleading guilty to publication of false news

His full post reads “FREE AT LAST Being thankful and expressing gratitude is an important part of being happy in life. I wish to take this opportunity to say thank you to my Lawyer, Jerry, the Judge, Shatta Movement and the entire nation for the support through these trying times. #OnGod.”

See the screenshot below:

Shatta

    Source:Ghpage

