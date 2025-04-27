Shatta Wale reacts to Ayisha Modi’s fight with Stonebwoy

Dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale has finally reacted to the beef between Stonebwoy and his former confidant, Ayisha Modi.

To anyone at sea, the name Shatta Wale has been mentioned more than enough in Stonebwoy and Ayisha Modi’s fight.

According to Ayisha Modi, she and Stonebwoy have on several occasions tried to denigrate, sabotage and paint Shatta Wale black behind the scenes.

Reacting to these, Shatta Wale decided to take to his official Facebook page to make a post.

Shatta Wale noted in his post that he is the son of God, hence, all evil plans plotted against him shall not prosper.