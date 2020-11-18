Shatta Wale reacts to his alleged attack in Kumasi

- Advertisement -

The Shatta Movement boss has finally reacted to reports that he was attacked in Kumasi during his Kumerica Invasion Project.

In an interview, the “My Level” hitmaker debunked rumors that he was attacked by a crowd at Krofrom.

According to Shatta Wale, his initial plan was to shoot a music video with Amerado at Krofrom but had to change location due to the aggressive crowd and the bad weather.

He explained that the crowd just wanted to see him, hence, his team advised him to change the location for the shoot.

“Nothing of that sort happened, I wasn’t attacked. What happened was that I was supposed to shoot a video with Amerado at Krofrom but we had to change location because it rained and the place was too crowded. The crowd was too aggressive because they wanted to see me but I was never attacked”, Shatta Wale explained.

Few days ago, a video went viral which speculated that Shatta Wale was attacked in Krofrom because he failed to attend the funeral of his close friend, the Late Junior US.

In responding to this, Shatta explained that the said video was taken last year during Junior US’s funeral.

Shatta explained that it was masterminded by a certain musician in the United States who wants to use his name to trend.