Shatta Wale receives a presidential welcome to Kumerica(Video)

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, otherwise known as Shatta Wale in the showbiz circles has received a royal and a presidential welcome to Kumasi (Kumerica) earlier today.

Shatta Wale, who is on a one-week tour, was overwhelmed by the massive crowd that came to meet him at the airport. Shatta is King already!

He was welcomed by a cultural troupe who displayed the rich Ashanti culture and giving him that royal welcome when he touched down at the Kumasi Airport.

In a video received, the self-acclaimed dancehall act had his face beaming with smiles as he moved through the streets with his retinues in convoy.

His fans followed him in total excitement, hailing him with his popular music trademark “Paaah” “Paaah” “Paaah”!!!.

The massive crowd that thronged the streets to see him best satisfies Bulldog’s (Shatta Wale’s Manager) claims that his artiste is bigger thus popular than the President of Ghana, H.E Nana Akufo-Addo.

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson alias Bulldog yesterday, 5th November 2020, speaking in an interview on Okay FM with Halifax Ansah Addo, disclosed that Shatta Wale had got the charisma pull the masses than the President.

He said: ”Shatta Wale is bigger than Nana Akufo-Addo…in terms of popularity. What we do as entertainment people or people on TV, we’re miles ahead of all these politicians.”

Bulldog’s comments come after a die-hard fan of Shatta Wale; a trotro driver dropped all his passengers on board in his vehicle to see him [Shatta], who was being interviewed in the studio of Hitz FM.