Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has rejoiced over the release of his godfather Vybz Kartel from prison after 13 years.

Vybz Kartel born Adidja Azim Palmer was yesterday granted freedom without the possibility of a retrial due to health reasons on the side of the musician.

Mellisa hitmaker Shatta Wale despite knowing who Vybz Kartel is in terms of his records has over the years been championing the release of Vybz Kartel from prison with the #Freevybzkartel.

Well, Vybz Kartel is now out and Shatta Wale has taken to social media to react to the good news.

According to him, his teacher is now back and he can now go to Jamaica in peace.

Shatta Wale posted: “My teacher is free. I can now go to Jamaica in peace. Loyalty over royalty.”

