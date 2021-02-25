- Advertisement -

Shatta Movement boss Shatta Wale has thrown the first shot after releasing a diss song to his enemy Samini after they rekindled their beef.

Samini in a recent tweet described Shatta Wale as a ‘Living Fool’ on the basis that he he measure the wealth of his other colleagues just by the size of his swimming pool.

According to him, Shatta Wale believes if you don’t have a swimming pool at home meaning you are not rich and concluded that Shatta was living on money given to him by his boss Nana Appiah Mensah.

Shatta Wale responded to Samini asking him to enter into the studio and drop a song if he believes he still got it.

We believe after waiting for sometime with Samini dropping the song, he decided to take the first step and has released two diss songs to Samini.

In the video, he could be seen showing his money power by flaunting millions of dollars. Shatta Wale is doing all he can to defeat the hopes and aspirations of Samini.

Watch the video below:

Samini has announced that he would be responding to Shatta Wale on Friday with his reply titled ‘1JON’.