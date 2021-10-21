type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah known in showbiz as Shatta Wale has been remanded by the Accra circuit court.

Shatta Wale and his accomplices today Thursday, October 21, 2021, made their first appearance in court hoping to secure bail.

On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, a fourth accomplice, who is also a member of Wale’s team, was apprehended.

Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator have been charged with abetment of crime and will be held in police custody for the next week.

As it stands now, Shatta Wale and his accomplices have all pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them.

The judge handling the case then adjourned the case to October 26, 2021.

Well, this means that the musician and his friends who have already spent two days behind bars are going to spend a week more.

