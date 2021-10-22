- Advertisement -

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has been moved to the Ankaful Prison in the Central region after he was denied bail and remanded into prison custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

According to sources, Shatta Wale – born Charles Nii Armah Mensah – was sent to Ankaful by Police officers Thursday night where he will be held for one week.

The court arrived at the decision after Shatta Wale pleaded not guilty to the count of; Publication of false news that caused fear and panic after he made his first appearance in court on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Three others who appeared in court with him Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Shatta’s personal assistant, Eric Vanetor, a graphic designer and Iddrisu Yussif, a beautician were charged for abetment of criminal publication of false news.

All the accused persons pleaded not guilty and have been remanded into police custody.

The case has been adjourned to October 26, 2021.

Shatta Wale after his first court appearance was heard saying he wants to sleep in jail if that’s what it will take for laws to be reformed and deal with fake prophets in the country.

According to the artiste, he’s “doing the right thing in the eyes of God” to ensure that Pastors who deliver doom prophecies that threaten the life of prominent people are punished.

Watch the video below

Meanwhile, Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah popularly known as Jesus Ahuofe, the pastor who prophesied the death of Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court.

This was after he pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing fear and panic before the Circuit Court presided over by Her Honour Mrs Ellen Offei Aryeh.

In court on Thursday, October 21, counsel for the accused person Martin Kpebu while praying for bail said, his client was unwell.

But, he did not provide any piece of evidence to support his argument. The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey opposed the grant of bail.

The court after listening to the parties remanded the accused person into police custody to reappear on Monday, October 25, 2021.