Shatta Wale respects me privately but insults me on social media – Sarkodie

By Albert
Sarkodie has described Shatta Wale’s inconsistent attitude as crazy.

In a conversation in South Africa, the rapper indicated the ‘chameleon-like’ attitude of Sahtta Wale where he acts respectfully towards him in private but then does the opposite publicly.

Speaking on Shatta Wale and the frequent tantrums he throws at him, Sarkodie submitted that he does not understand why the SM President does that.

According to him, he has massive respect for Shatta Wale and appreciates the energy he introduced into the music industry but his attitude continues to baffle him.

“My brother (Shatta Wale) is crazy, he will just wake up and something will happen. He insults me for no reason. We talk on the phone today, and the next time he will be on the radio insulting me.”

However, Sarkodie acknowledged the critical role Shatta Wale has played to make the music industry viable. According to him, Shatta Wale’s contribution to Ghana’s showbiz could never be understated.

Could Shatta Wale’s contact attack targeted at Sarkodie be a fluke after all? That is what many Ghanaians do think.

