Shatta Wale responds fiercely to Prophet’s vision of his death

Ghanaian dancehall star, Shatta Wale, has reacted strongly to a chilling prophecy by a man of God, Daniel Yaw Donkoh, who claimed he saw a vision of the artist being fatally shot.

In the alleged prophecy, Prophet Donkoh described a vision in which Shatta Wale was initially chased by ten armed men but miraculously escaped.

The vision then reportedly took a tragic turn, showing a second attack by three different gunmen who ultimately shot the musician dead.

Donkoh said the vision served as a spiritual warning and urged Shatta Wale and those around him to be vigilant and seek divine protection.

However, the prophecy has stirred serious public concern, with many fans calling for prayers, while others criticised the prophet for inciting fear.

Shatta Wale has since issued a powerful and emotionally charged response, demanding swift action from the Ghana Police Service.

In a statement shared on his official platform, he wrote:

“Men of God indeed. This is what Dampare supported, and it escalated. Ghana Police, if you don’t arrest this man within 1 week, nobody should blame me for what I am capable of doing and it won’t be violence, but a lesson to this country.”

This is not the first time Shatta Wale has clashed with religious figures over similar predictions.

In 2021, he famously staged a fake shooting incident after a pastor prophesied his death, a move that led to his brief arrest.

As public discourse around the issue intensifies, it remains to be seen whether the police will act on Shatta Wale’s demand or issue any formal statement regarding the prophecy.

Meanwhile, many fans have expressed support for the musician, calling for better regulation of public prophecies in the interest of safety and national peace.