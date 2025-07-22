type here...
News

Shatta Wale responds fiercely to Prophet’s vision of his death

By Armani Brooklyn
Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall star, Shatta Wale, has reacted strongly to a chilling prophecy by a man of God, Daniel Yaw Donkoh, who claimed he saw a vision of the artist being fatally shot.

In the alleged prophecy, Prophet Donkoh described a vision in which Shatta Wale was initially chased by ten armed men but miraculously escaped.

The vision then reportedly took a tragic turn, showing a second attack by three different gunmen who ultimately shot the musician dead.

Donkoh said the vision served as a spiritual warning and urged Shatta Wale and those around him to be vigilant and seek divine protection.

However, the prophecy has stirred serious public concern, with many fans calling for prayers, while others criticised the prophet for inciting fear.

Shatta Wale has since issued a powerful and emotionally charged response, demanding swift action from the Ghana Police Service.

In a statement shared on his official platform, he wrote:

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

READ ALSO: Prophet claims he saw vision of Shatta Wale being fatally shot

Shatta Wale death Prophecy 1
Shatta Wale death Prophecy 1

“Men of God indeed. This is what Dampare supported, and it escalated. Ghana Police, if you don’t arrest this man within 1 week, nobody should blame me for what I am capable of doing and it won’t be violence, but a lesson to this country.”

This is not the first time Shatta Wale has clashed with religious figures over similar predictions.

In 2021, he famously staged a fake shooting incident after a pastor prophesied his death, a move that led to his brief arrest.

As public discourse around the issue intensifies, it remains to be seen whether the police will act on Shatta Wale’s demand or issue any formal statement regarding the prophecy.

Meanwhile, many fans have expressed support for the musician, calling for better regulation of public prophecies in the interest of safety and national peace.

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Shatta Wale death Prophecy 1

Prophet claims he saw vision of Shatta Wale being fatally shot

Brothers In Law Beating husband

Brother discipline their sister’s husband for assault

GhPageNews

TODAY

Tuesday, July 22, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

Also Read

University of Niger dismisses female student in viral video

University of Niger

Lady storms ex-boyfriend’s wedding to disrupt the event

Lady at ex-boyfriends wedding 1

Photos of the female student whose lecturer died on top of her surfaces

Dr Olabode Abimbola Ibikunle and Gloria Samuel 1

We will not service policemen again- Ashawo girls reveal

Lecturer dies on top of level 200 student

Dr Ibikunle
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways