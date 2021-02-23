Shatta Wale responds to Michy’s statement that he was a waste of her youth

- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale has responded to his baby mama’s statement that she wished she had had more fun and not be stuck with the Dancehall artiste for so long.

In an appearance on the United Showbiz Show, Michy made some very wild statements about her worn-out relationship with Shatta.

She indicated that although she had left with so much experience from her 8-year relationship with the musician, she felt like it was a waste of her youth.

The mother of Shatta’s son named Majesty expressed that from meeting Shatta at the age of 17 till they finally separated at 25, she could have explored with other men and lived a fun life.

She indicated that she expected what she built with Shatta to last forever and the fact that it didn’t prove that their relationship had failed.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has reacted to Michy’s statement from the show but has refused to deride her in any way.

According to Shatta, Michy is a good woman but situations changed and she couldn’t help but change too.

He added that whatever Michy said, he has taken it in good faith and will continue to do what’s right for her.

Shatta wittily said that God knows that after everything that happened he is a good man for buying Michy a house and a car.