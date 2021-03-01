- Advertisement -

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has explained and justified himself as to why he failed to pay award-winning music producer MOG Beatz.

MOG Beatz in a tweet revealed that after working on 10 songs off Shatta Wale’s Reign album, he is yet to receive a penny or even an acknowledgement from him.

He made this comment after Shatta Wale listed some producers as the best and realist producers he has ever worked with.

Looking at the nature of Shatta Wale we all knew he was going to respond to the allegations levelled against him since it has to do with money.

Well, he has finally responded and has explained why he failed to pay MOG for his work for all these years.

According to him, all the ten(10) songs he produced for him off the album were not hit songs.

He posted:

”Now I want you to know I bought your beat for 100gh each ..so I have paid you long time and I thank God I didn’t waste money cuz all those songs sef no hit because of today …kwasiaaa

My God never sleep Pussy !!!!”

See screenshot of his response below:

Readers know for sure that since it involves money, Shatta Wale who has been bragging about being the richest artiste in the country wouldn’t let go easily.