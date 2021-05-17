type here...
Shatta Wale returns from his social media break

By Qwame Benedict
Shatta Wale returns from his social media break
Shatta wale
Celebrated and award-winning Dancehall act Charles Nii Armah Mensah known to many as Shatta Wale has returned from his break on social media.

It would be remembered that a few weeks ago, the musician announced that he was taking a break from social media without giving a reason.

But people who have been following him for some time revealed that he is taking the break just to finish working on his new album(Which he says would be his last).

That didn’t last as Ibrah Wan after sShatta Wale’s announcement took to social media to allege that the musician has a kidney problem and he is set to undergo treatment hence the decision to go on social media break.

This new allegation was debunked by Shatta Wale and his management with them even threatening to take action against Ibrah for spreading false news.

Earlier today, the Mellisa hitmaker took to his social media and shared three posts.

The post had the inscription ‘Hy Lyfe’.

See screenshot below:

Source:Ghpage

