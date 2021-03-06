Great news: Shatta Wale hints upcoming collaboration with Rihanna

type here...
By Nazir Hamzah
One of Ghana’s greats, Shatta Wale has disclosed plans are far set out with him collaborating with International Superstar Rihanna.

The dancehall king of Ghana music in a recent interview with Goivani on TV3 hinted that his next biggest collaboration target is Rihanna.

“i want to work with Rihanna. It is something my team is working on” Said Shatta.

In the Ghana music scene currently Shatta Wale’s brand will come in the first 2 of the biggest music brands in the country.

He has been featured on a number of high repute international brands including a recent one with superstar Beyonce.

This has given a bragging right to the ‘I know my level’ hitmaker over others in Ghana as one of the very few to be featured by such international musicians.

Shatta’s next target is Rihanna and according to him that is going to be massive.

Source:GHPAGE.COM

