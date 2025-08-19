Shatta Wale scammed an international company millions of dollars- MOG alleges

Ghanaian music producer, MOG has accused dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale of scamming an international company millions of dollars.

The music producer took to his social media platforms to state that he had no option but to take down Shatta Wale’s albums; Reign Album and Wondaboy Album from streaming platforms.

According to MOG Beats, after successful production, Shatta Wale failed to credit and pay him for his work done.

The music producer revealed that what shocks him most is that despite failure to pay him, Shatta Wale used the aforementioned albums to take a whopping amount of money from an international company.

He said, “Shatta Wale, you claimed credit for a lot of songs made by me and other producers, just to get an advanced payment from an international company behind your producers’ backs without paying them or giving them agreements”.

He added that “Two albums have already been taken down, and more are coming down soon. Well your assets and refund the company you scammed. Leasing your catalogue just to survive? That’s the path you chose. This time, the talk will come with action”.

Meanwhile, in 2021, MOG Beats took to Twitter to write “Money Man Shatta Wale, me adey see you as a big brother I never had. I know say you no be stingy like that lol, I produced 10 songs on the Reign Album but ano see no cash from you since 2018 seeing this made me laugh so hard”.