Shatta Wale has sent some policemen to take a car he gave out to one of his Militants Joint 77 after their clash on the radio this morning.

Joint 77 was interviewed by Andy Dosty this morning on Accra-based Hitz FM which turned into a clash between Joint 77 and Shatta Wale.

In the course of the program, Shatta Wale demanded that Joint 77 returned the car he gave him to be used as a taxi.

Many listeners took the comment from Shatta Wale as a joke but that looked like the Dancehall artiste was serious about it.

In a video fast going viral, some personnel from the police service were at the premises of Hitz FM waiting for Joint 77.

Soon after he came out of the interview, they approached him and took the car from him.

Watch the video below:

Onlookers at the premises looked stunned as to why the Dancehall artiste would just carry out such an act just a few minutes after saying it on air.