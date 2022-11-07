- Advertisement -

The father of the late dancehall diva nicknamed Starboy Kwarteng has charged on the Ghana Police Service to immediately investigate Shatta Wale because he strongly believes he played a role in his daughter’s death.

Speaking in an interview with Happy98.9FM and e.tv Ghana, revealed that he has read Wizla Finto’s claims that Shatta Wale knows about his daughter’s death.

As bemoaned by Starboy Kwarteng, ever since Wizla Finto levelled those damning allegations against Shatta Wale, he hasn’t been able to sleep.

He continued that although his daughter is late but she’s still dear to his heart hence he won’t allow things to easily be swept under the carpet.

He said;

“As you already know, I don’t joke with anything that affects my late daughter and as I’ve always done I’ll delve into this.“

“I had to look into it because I can’t let go that easily. Soon I’ll be reporting the problem with the footage I have and the statement that has been issued to the police headquarters.”

Shatta Wale’s recent remark suggesting that his former manager, Bulldog, was allegedly involved in the murder of the late Fennec Okyere has opened more cans of worms.

In yet another twist to the allegations, a former friend of Shatta Wale has come out with more damning claims against the controversial dancehall musician himself.

Wizla Finito in a Facebook post alleged that Shatta Wale equally knows something about the death of young dancehall musicians, Ebony Reigns and Vybrant Faya. READ MORE HERE