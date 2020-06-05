Fly home with your own money-Shatta Wale slams Sarkodie

- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale has slammed the CEO of SarkCess Music, Sarkodie after the latter had pleaded with the president to quicken his evacuation plan for Ghanaians stranded abroad due to the decision to close borders in these COVID-19 times.

READ ALSO: Billboard ranks Shatta Wale the most-watched artiste in Ghana

Sarkodie’s wife, Tracy SarkCess, in a recent tweet expressed her frustration over the government’s decision to keep borders closed.

She wrote, ”This border closure is really unbecoming! Pushing almost 6 months now since I left home… mabr3”.

Apparently, Tracy, her hubby Sarkodie and their daughter Titi have been away from home in the United States for close to 6 months now.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has in a new post on Snapchat, which has been circulating on social media taken a swipe at Sarkodie and asked him to travel back to Ghana on his own money and stop begging the President for help.

According to Shatta Wale, Sarkodie should be the last person to be depending on the government’s evacuation plan for persons left stranded due to the current closure of the country’s borders as a measure to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale to host a new programme at GH One TV

His post read, ” Celebritybuzz I know Sarkodie is your artiste, so you can say whatever you want to say about my YouTube money, let your artiste use his own to fly to ghana and stop begging the President..You people fool too much..Pussy!!!”.

Shatta Wale’s comment came at the back of some Sarknatives downplaying Billboard’s recognition of the self-acclaimed Dancehall King as the most-watched artiste in Ghana per YouTube views.

However, Shatta Wale has attained another feat as the Headliner of the Tropical House album Cruises to jamaica, by dropping his version titled “Dream” off The Reggae Collector’s Edition.