GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale speaks on his intimate affair with Efia Odo
Entertainment

Shatta Wale speaks on his intimate affair with Efia Odo

By Mr. Tabernacle
Dancehall King Shatta Wale has finally opened up on his relationship with Actress/Video Vixen Efia Odo for the first time in a long while.

Actress Efia Odo and Shatta Wale were best friends about 2 years ago. They didn’t hide their friendship from the public.

They always post videos and pictures of their moments together on social media. Most people concluded that they were lovers but they both denied it.

Efia Odo recently has granted interviews and opened up about how badly Shatta Wale treated her when they were friends.

Shatta Wale has taken to Twitter to expose the intimate relationship he once shared with Efia Odo.

Shatta Wale in the tweet cautioned Efia Odo to stop driving away his potential suitors with her utterances.

According to Shatta Wale, New Jersey has a special memory associated with it when it comes to their intimate relationship.

THIS IS WHAT HE WROTE

    Source:GHPAGE

