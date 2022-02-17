Shatta Wale speaks on a photo of him kissing an SM member Kumordzi; explains the reason behind

- Advertisement -

Is Shatta Wale gay? That has been the question of the minds of many after coming into contact with the controvertible photo of Shatta Wale locking lips with Kumordzie.

The uncomfortable photo has since gone viral and garnered massive reactions on the internet.

In the photo, the dancehall king can be seen tightly gripping the head of the guy while kissing him with all his might.

This photo has sparked rumours that Shatta Wale might be a leading member of the LGBTQ community behind closed doors.

Shatta Wale after getting blasted on social media in a reactionary post on Facebook satirised critics bashing him for kissing a man.

According to him in the post, the passionate kiss he shared with Kumordzie is their bloodline kiss in the Shatta Movement. He claimed that binds them together in the spirit.

He wrote on his Facebook wall, “Our bloodline kiss in Shatta movement is trending ??Shatta kumoji welcome back home in peace and not in pieces like they wanted ?I kiss guy man, I kiss Latif, I kiss large, I kiss 7 million, I kiss Ampalalu, I kiss Captain, In fact, that’s why we are stronger in spirit than your entire generation ..pussys”.

