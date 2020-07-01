- Advertisement -

READ ALSO: He introduced Ahuofe Patri into drugs – Kontinene shades Kwabena Kwabena

Today Shatta Wale and Majesty had a good time together in his million-dollar mansion as it’s been a long time he has set eyes on his son after he broke up with Shatta Michy.

The father and son vibe in the video sighted was indeed a beautiful one. They were seen playing a tabletop soccer game.

One could see the excitement on the face of Shatta Wale though judging from the video he had a hectic time with his handsome young son because he virtually did the opposite of his instructions.

On the same day, the dancehall King surprised his beautiful daughter identified as Cherissa Nyhria Nii Armah at her lavish birthday party.

READ ALSO: Photo of Akuapem Poloo’s baby daddy pops up

Shatta Wale stormed the birthday bash together with his right-hand man, Shatta Majesty and his father Shatta Capo.

It was all fun. As we all know Shatta Wale to be a man full of surprises, he did something remarkable to spice up the birthday celebration of his daughter Cherissa Nyhria Nii Armah.

He got her an iPhone as she requested, a brand new HP laptop was also handed over to her and other numerous gifts. A nicely designed birthday cake in which wades of GHS10.00 note was also handed over to Cherissa.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Cherissa’s grandpa Shatta Capo could be seen in his elements as he took to the dance floor to rock some dance moves. He got moves!.