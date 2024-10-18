Shatta Wale splashes over GHS 1.2 million on a new Escalade to mark his 40th birthday

Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, turned 40 yesterday.

The musician’s 40th birthday was a huge event online with colleagues showering him with well-wishes.

Several other close associates gathered in his house for a celebration with the hiplife and dancehall megastar.

On October 17, Shatta Wale announced that he had added a new full-size luxury Escalade SUV to his growing fleet of cars.

This is the third car purchase made by the On God hitmaker in less than a month.

The musician bought a new Lamborghini before his new album release and a Range Rover to celebrate his new girlfriend’s first child.

Shatta Wale extended his heartfelt gratitude to fans, acknowledging their support towards his career spanning over two decades.

Shatta movement fans you guys brought this beautiful life to me ooo .Tbank you ? #ExcaladeLifestyle ? pic.twitter.com/1pqqIUNNqm — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) October 17, 2024

