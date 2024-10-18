type here...
Shatta Wale splashes over GHS 1.2 million on a new Escalade to mark his 40th birthday

By Armani Brooklyn
Shatta Wale
Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, turned 40 yesterday.

The musician’s 40th birthday was a huge event online with colleagues showering him with well-wishes.

Several other close associates gathered in his house for a celebration with the hiplife and dancehall megastar.

Grid of Shatta-Wale - GhPage
Shatta Wale

On October 17, Shatta Wale announced that he had added a new full-size luxury Escalade SUV to his growing fleet of cars.

This is the third car purchase made by the On God hitmaker in less than a month.

The musician bought a new Lamborghini before his new album release and a Range Rover to celebrate his new girlfriend’s first child.

Shatta Wale extended his heartfelt gratitude to fans, acknowledging their support towards his career spanning over two decades.

