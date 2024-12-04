Shatta Wale is still in his birthday mood and has purchased a brand new Rolls Royce Cullinan worth $300,000.

The Dancehall artiste who has been bragging about being the richest artiste in Ghana has, in the last few days, been making purchases to show he has money to spend.

First off, he gifted his new baby mama Maali a brand new Range Rover as a gift for a successful delivery.

Following that, he finally purchased a three-bedroom house for his mum, who was said to be homeless in the last few months.

As if that isn’t enough, he has now added a Royce Royce Cullinan to his fleet of cars and this was confirmed in a video by the dealers who are based outside the shores of Ghana.

Watch the video below:

According to them, the car will be shipped to Ghana this Christmas. Shatta Wale in anticipation of the arrival of his new toy also took to social media to say he couldn’t wait to take delivery of the car.

See screenshot below: