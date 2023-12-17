Shatta Wale spotted kissing his girlfriend, Maali at Medikal’s concert – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning reggae dancehall and artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, aka Shatta Wale was spotted at the just ended Planning and Plotting concert getting coozy with his new controversial girlfriend, Maali.

The concert which was star studded was hosted by Ghanaian rapper, Medikal to commemorate his recent album, ‘Planning and Plotting’ but Shatta Wale as usual stole the spotlight.

According to the videos shared on Ghpage TV, Shatta Wale was set to join Medikal on stage before he did that, he had to first have a taste of the liquid fluid in his girlfriend’s mouth by therefore sharing a kiss with her.

Shatta Wale recently unveiled Maali to his fans as his new lover and both has since been in the spotlight with their controversial antics.

Recent reports even suggested that the pair had broken up as Maali was spotted grinding a another man at a concert but was immediately debunked.

Check out the coozy moment between the two below