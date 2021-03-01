- Advertisement -

Ghanaian music producer MOG Beatz has called out Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale on social media.

According to the producer, he produced ten tracks for Shatta Wale on his Reign album but up until now, Shatta Wale who brags about being the richest musician in the country is yet to pay for those songs.

He went on to say that aside the huge money he is to receive from Shatta Wale, the “Gringo” hitmaker has failed to acknowledge him.

He listed Don’t Baby My Baby, Bend Over, Squeeze, I Regret, If I See, Give Dem Something, Crazy, Wonders, Rosalinda, and Sister Sister as some of the tracks off the 17-track Reign Album he produced.

He made this revealation after Shatta Wale listed some music producers as the good producers he has worked with.

He posted: “PAQ

Gigz

Beatz vampire

Beatboy

Realest Producers I have ever worked with in Ghana !!! They just Dream chasers ..All they want is “WORK DONE WELL” by Shatta that’s all they want from me !!!

Me tooo ago spoil all of them with cash ??What is cash !!! Cash is cash ???“

See screenshot of his post and MOG Beatz response;